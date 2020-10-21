Industrial Sector Expected to Have Three or Four Tailwinds in 2021

Nicholas Heymann, Co-Group Head – Global Industrial Infrastructure, joined William Blair & Company in 2011. Mr. Heymann was Managing Director of global industrial infrastructure equity research at Sterne Agee for the last four years. Previously, he was Senior Vice President – Equity Research at Prudential Equity Group from 1997 to 2007; Senior Vice President – Equity Research at NatWest Securities from 1990 to 1997; and Managing Director – Equity Research at Drexel Burnham Lambert from 1983 to 1990. He has been named an Institutional Investor All-American analyst nine times and was ranked as the number-two stock-picker in electrical equipment by the Financial Times/StarMine in August 2013. Mr. Heymann received a B.S. degree in business administration from the University of Maine at Orono and an MBA from Dartmouth’s Tuck School of Business. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Heymann: We are a global boutique, with offices in 23 cities. William Blair has an equity capital