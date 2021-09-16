The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> September 16, 2021

Industrial Markets Shaped by Big Shifts Toward Automation and Green Energy

Heymann, Nicholas
Nicholas Heymann, Co-Group Head of Global Industrial Infrastructure, joined William Blair & Company in 2011. Heymann was managing director of global industrial infrastructure equity research at Sterne Agee for four years, leading an eight-person team covering 79 stocks in North America, South America, and Europe. Previously, he was senior vice president of equity research at Prudential Equity Group from 1997 to 2007; senior vice president of equity research at NatWest Securities from 1990 to 1997; and managing director of equity research at Drexel Burnham Lambert from 1983 to 1990. He has been named an Institutional Investor All-American analyst nine times and was ranked as the No. 2 stock-picker in electrical equipment by the Financial Times/StarMine in August 2013. Heymann has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Maine at Orono and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Profile
Word count: 6,492

TWST: Can you start by telling me a little bit about William Blair and its area of expertise?

Mr. Heymann: William Blair is a boutique global

