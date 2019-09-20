The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> September 20, 2019

Increased Uncertainty Causing Cutbacks in Capital Spending

Langenberg, Brian K.
Brian K. Langenberg, CFA, Industrial Strategist of Langenberg & Company, LLC, brings 30 years of experience in investments and capital markets. He first earned recognition from the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team in 1999, and he or his firm have earned subsequent awards in II along with The Wall Street Journal and Starmine. He has created several industrial sector research innovations including the seminal Multi-Industry Greybook in 2001, ROIC-based deal analysis, revenue component analysis and business unit trends. Buy-side experience includes seven years of high net worth advisory work and coverage of 70% of the S&P 500 at various points in time, and he built a trade and recommendation track record of plus 750 basis points, four times risk budget and a 60% win rate in 18 months at a large state pension. Formerly with Credit Suisse First Boston, Wachovia Securities and Ohio Public Employees Retirement System, Mr. Langenberg provides M&A and related services to middle-market companies through ONEtoONE Corporate Finance as well as providing industrial strategy and investment advice to institutional investors with Langenberg & Company, where he is a frequent guest of CNBC, Fox Business News, CNN and other broadcast and print media. Mr. Langenberg teaches finance, business economics and manages the business internship program at Northeastern Illinois University. He also serves in various capacities with the CFA Institute – Chicago as needed and is an adult leader in the Boy Scouts of America. A proven strategic thinker, leader and mentor, he has turned around a graduate business school, built a high-profile speakers program and currently serves as a director of Power Source Technologies. Mr. Langenberg is a former Naval Intelligence Officer with deep expertise in logistics, trade and geopolitics. He made successful contributions in building country studies, expeditionary warfare planning, personnel security and intelligence collection, and received the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal for service during Grenada in 1983. He is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, or VFW; The American Legion; and the Navy League of the United States. Profile
Word count: 3,743

TWST: Could you please start with the macro and secular outlook for your space?

Mr. Langenberg: Sure. In November 2018, we outlined eight key

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Using a Scientific Investment Approach and a Core Satellite Strategy
Actively Managing a Fund That Focuses on REIT Preferred Stocks
Being Patient and Sticking to Value Principles in the Current Environment
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Demand Deceleration and Tariffs Impacting the Industrial Space
Increased Uncertainty Causing Cutbacks in Capital Spending
The Stabilization of Senior Housing and Skilled Nursing Could Be a Catalyst
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 