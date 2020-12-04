The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> December 4, 2020

Increased Demand Creates Possible Entry Points in Mining Sector

Brandt, Jonathan L.
Jonathan L. Brandt, CFA, is a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering GEMs ex-Asia Metals & Mining and LatAm Pulp & Paper at HSBC Securities (USA) Inc. He joined HSBC Securities in February 2010 as an equity analyst covering the steel industry. In the previous six years, he was a buy-side analyst at a major U.S. investment firm covering metals and mining companies in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He holds a bachelor's degree in economics from Wesleyan University. Profile
Word count: 3,157

TWST: Let's start, if you would, with an overview of your research focus.

Mr. Brandt: Starting at the commodity level, HSBC covers most, if

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and Chief Owner: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Viewing Fixed Income Through the Lens of ESG
Lifestyle Changes Set to Spur Increase in Homebuilding
Generating Superior Income Through Covered Calls and Put Writing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Metals See Long-Term Gains Tempered by Near-Term Volatility
Increased Demand Creates Possible Entry Points in Mining Sector
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 