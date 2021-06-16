Impact Investing Fund Supports Homeownership in Underserved Areas

Ron Homer leads RBC Global Asset Management’s impact investing effort. Before joining RBC, he was co-founder and CEO of Access Capital Strategies LLC, an investment adviser specializing in community investments that was acquired by RBC in 2008. Previously, he had a banking career including 13 years as president and CEO of the Boston Bank of Commerce. He has been on boards for Sallie Mae, Nynex Telephone and the Boston Foundation. He also is vice chair and a founding board member for the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, a research organization founded and chaired by Harvard professor Michael Porter to promote private sector investment in America’s inner cities. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the University of Rochester. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about RBC?

Mr. Homer: RBC is the sixth-largest bank in North America and one of the highest-rated and largest banks in