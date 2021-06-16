The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 16, 2021

Impact Investing Fund Supports Homeownership in Underserved Areas

Homer, Ron
Ron Homer leads RBC Global Asset Management’s impact investing effort. Before joining RBC, he was co-founder and CEO of Access Capital Strategies LLC, an investment adviser specializing in community investments that was acquired by RBC in 2008. Previously, he had a banking career including 13 years as president and CEO of the Boston Bank of Commerce. He has been on boards for Sallie Mae, Nynex Telephone and the Boston Foundation. He also is vice chair and a founding board member for the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, a research organization founded and chaired by Harvard professor Michael Porter to promote private sector investment in America’s inner cities. He received a B.A. degree from the University of Notre Dame and an MBA from the University of Rochester. Profile
Word count: 2,797

TWST: Could you tell me about RBC?

Mr. Homer: RBC is the sixth-largest bank in North America and one of the highest-rated and largest banks in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the CEO: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Opportunity Zone Fund Focuses on Aviation and Regulatory Software
ETF Gives Access to Global Travel Technology Stocks Amid Reopening
Impact Investing Fund Supports Homeownership in Underserved Areas
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Medical Devices Space Sees Advances in Smart Implants, Diabetes Monitoring
Medical Devices Sector Plays Catch Up as Demand for Procedures Normalizes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 