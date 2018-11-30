Identifying Small Caps That Can Compound Capital Over Time

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 30, 2018
Brien M. O’Brien is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Port Capital LLC. Prior to establishing Port Capital, Mr. O’Brien co-founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Advisory Research Inc., which under his leadership became one of the leading value investment firms in the country with over $12 billion AUM. Mr. O’Brien is the Chairman of the board of trustees at University of Chicago Medicine and also serves on the board of the University of Chicago. He is a member of the board of the National Parks Foundation and President of the board of trustees of the Sheriffs Meadow Foundation, an accredited land trust based in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Mr. O’Brien graduated with honors from Boston College with a B.S. in finance and theology. Profile
Brad Schatz is President of Port Capital LLC and brings more than 21 years of investment experience to Port Capital and is responsible for the firm’s investment strategy and research process. He is a fundamental, value-based portfolio manager focused on investing in small- and mid-cap companies. Before joining Port Capital, Mr. Schatz spent nine years as a portfolio manager and senior analyst with San Francisco-based Snyder Capital Management. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager at a multistrategy investment firm and a senior analyst at Rothschild Asset Management. Mr. Schatz received his MBA from the University of Chicago and both a B.S. in finance and B.A. in psychology with honors from the University of Colorado Boulder. Profile
TWST: Please give us an introduction to Port Capital.
Mr. O'Brien: I founded Port Capital in 2015, and my goal at the time was to build a firm