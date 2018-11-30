Identifying Small Caps That Can Compound Capital Over Time

Brad Schatz is President of Port Capital LLC and brings more than 21 years of investment experience to Port Capital and is responsible for the firm’s investment strategy and research process. He is a fundamental, value-based portfolio manager focused on investing in small- and mid-cap companies. Before joining Port Capital, Mr. Schatz spent nine years as a portfolio manager and senior analyst with San Francisco-based Snyder Capital Management. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager at a multistrategy investment firm and a senior analyst at Rothschild Asset Management. Mr. Schatz received his MBA from the University of Chicago and both a B.S. in finance and B.A. in psychology with honors from the University of Colorado Boulder.