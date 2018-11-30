The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 30, 2018

Identifying Small Caps That Can Compound Capital Over Time

O’Brien, Brien M.
Brien M. O’Brien is the Founder, Chairman and CEO of Port Capital LLC. Prior to establishing Port Capital, Mr. O’Brien co-founded and served as Chairman and CEO of Advisory Research Inc., which under his leadership became one of the leading value investment firms in the country with over $12 billion AUM. Mr. O’Brien is the Chairman of the board of trustees at University of Chicago Medicine and also serves on the board of the University of Chicago. He is a member of the board of the National Parks Foundation and President of the board of trustees of the Sheriffs Meadow Foundation, an accredited land trust based in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts. Mr. O’Brien graduated with honors from Boston College with a B.S. in finance and theology. Profile
Schatz, Brad
Brad Schatz is President of Port Capital LLC and brings more than 21 years of investment experience to Port Capital and is responsible for the firm’s investment strategy and research process. He is a fundamental, value-based portfolio manager focused on investing in small- and mid-cap companies. Before joining Port Capital, Mr. Schatz spent nine years as a portfolio manager and senior analyst with San Francisco-based Snyder Capital Management. Prior to this, he was a portfolio manager at a multistrategy investment firm and a senior analyst at Rothschild Asset Management. Mr. Schatz received his MBA from the University of Chicago and both a B.S. in finance and B.A. in psychology with honors from the University of Colorado Boulder.
Profile
Word count: 3,707

TWST: Please give us an introduction to Port Capital.

Mr. O'Brien: I founded Port Capital in 2015, and my goal at the time was to build a firm

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: United States Antimony Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
Interview with the President and Director: Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Applying a Value-Based Style in a Momentum-Based Market
Identifying Small Caps That Can Compound Capital Over Time
Using a Value-Minded Approach to Investing
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bullish on Copper Over the Medium to Long Term Despite Lagging Demand
Clinical Trial Readouts on the Horizon for NASH Monotherapies
A Favorable Future for Today’s Leaner, More Data-Driven Biotechs
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 