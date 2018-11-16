Identifying Reliable and Predictable Sources of Return

Geoffrey Gerber is President and Chief Investment Officer of TWIN Capital Management, Inc. Having founded TWIN in 1990, Dr. Gerber oversees the entire quantitative investment process and general management of the firm. Recognized as a specialist in institutional quantitative investment management, he has been quoted in the financial press and authored numerous articles in books and journals. Outside of TWIN, Dr. Gerber is a faculty member for the Aresty Institute’s Wharton Executive Education Program on Investment Strategies and Portfolio Management. He participates in a number of foundations’ investment committees and boards, including the Burroughs Wellcome Foundation, the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and the Jewish Healthcare Foundation. Dr. Gerber is also a member of the Editorial Advisory Board of the Journal of Investment Consulting. He holds a Ph.D. in economics and finance, University of Pennsylvania, and a B.S. in economics from the University of Buffalo. Profile

Word count: 2,775

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Dr. Gerber: TWIN Capital was founded in 1990 as an institutional domestic equity manager,