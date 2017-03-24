Identifying Investments with a Simple But Robust Model

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 24, 2017
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Harry Meihaus is Chief Investment Officer at Hanseatic Management Services. He has worked for 38 years in asset management, and he is the architect of Hanseatic's quantitative investment framework, the set of core disciplines that underlie the firm's equity products. He received an MBA from the University of Memphis and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Louisville. He is a former officer in the U.S. Navy. Profile
Mr. Meihaus: The firm was founded in 1995. We are an institutional equity money manager that employs a