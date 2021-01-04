The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 4, 2021

Hunting for Value: Better, Safer, Cheaper

Reynolds, Tom
Thomas A. Reynolds IV is a managing director of Artisan Partners and a portfolio manager on the U.S. Value team. In this role, he is a portfolio manager for the Artisan Value Equity and U.S. Mid-Cap Value Strategies, including Artisan Value and Mid Cap Value Funds. Prior to joining Artisan Partners in October 2017, Mr. Reynolds was a portfolio manager for Perkins Investment Management at Janus Henderson, where he co-managed the Perkins Small Cap Value strategy and the Perkins All Cap Value strategy. Mr. Reynolds joined Perkins in 2009 as a research analyst covering the U.S. financials sector and was later promoted to portfolio manager. Earlier in his career, he worked at Lehman Brothers in the financial institutions investment banking group and fixed income sales and trading. Mr. Reynolds holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from Dartmouth College and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, where he graduated with honors. Profile
Word count: 2,670

TWST: Please introduce your team at Artisan and tell us about your focus.

Mr. Reynolds: The Artisan U.S. Value team has an absolute-return,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and Chief Owner: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Linking Diversification to Best Long-Term Outcomes
Taking Advantage of Inefficiencies in the Bond Market
Respecting the Disrespected: Embracing Out-of-Favor Stocks
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Metals See Long-Term Gains Tempered by Near-Term Volatility
Increased Demand Creates Possible Entry Points in Mining Sector
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 