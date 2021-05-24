Higher Prices, More Disciplined Terms Bolster Insurance Industry

Paul Newsome, CFA, is a managing director and senior research analyst at Piper Sandler. Previously, he was a managing director and the senior insurance analyst in the research department of Sandler O’Neill + Partners. Before that, he was vice president and the senior property-casualty insurance company research analyst at A.G. Edwards and at Lehman Brothers. Newsome has worked in or covered the insurance industry for over 20 years. Prior to Lehman Brothers he worked at Dain in Minneapolis, and Oppenheimer and Company. Newsome received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and economics from St. Olaf College, a master’s degree in accounting from New England College, and a master’s degree in economics from Iowa State University. Profile

TWST: Could you please tell us about the firm and your coverage area?

Mr. Newsome: Sure. Piper Sandler is a full-service broker and investment