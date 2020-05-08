Helping Clients Achieve Goals Through Structured Notes

Craig Novorr is President and Chief Investment Officer of Paragon Capital Management, LLC. He was named Kansas City Magazine’s Best Personal Wealth Manager for several years and a 2010 Kansas City Business Magazine Rising Star. Earlier, he worked at UMB where he was Vice President and Portfolio Manager. Mr. Novorr graduated from of the University of Kansas. Profile

Word count: 3,564

TWST: Could you tell me about the history of the company?

Mr. Novorr: Paragon was started in 1998 by Howard Jacobson. I joined the firm in