Hard Asset Companies Better Positioned to Weather Inflation

Eric J. Marshall, CFA, currently serves as President, Co-Chief Investment Officer, and Director of Research for Hodges Capital Management. He joined the firm in 1997. Mr. Marshall holds a B.A. in Finance from West Texas A&M University. He is an active member of the CFA Institute and the Dallas Society of Financial Analysts.

TWST: Please start with a brief overview of your firm and your current role there?

Mr. Marshall: I head up the research department and also