The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> December 17, 2020

Getting a Jump on Post-Vaccine Winners

Schachter, Joshua R.
Joshua R. Schachter, CFA, is a Senior Portfolio Manager of the Snow Capital Small Cap Value and the All Cap Value portfolios. He joined Snow Capital at the firm's inception in 2001. Mr. Schachter's duties include security research, selection and portfolio management. Mr. Schachter is a graduate of Allegheny College where he received a B.S. degree. He received his MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh. Profile
Word count: 2,165

TWST: Could you tell me about Snow Capital?

Mr. Schachter: Sure, Snow Capital is a boutique investment management firm located just north of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and Chief Owner: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Getting a Jump on Post-Vaccine Winners
Identifying Intrinsic Value Key to Stock Selection
Investing in Asia: Why China? Why Now?
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Metals See Long-Term Gains Tempered by Near-Term Volatility
Increased Demand Creates Possible Entry Points in Mining Sector
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 