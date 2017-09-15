The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 15, 2017

Generating Long-Term Returns Through a Managed-Risk Approach

Harden, David
David Harden is President and Chief Investment Officer of Summit Global Investments. Mr. Harden is a graduate of Boston College, B.A., and Boston University, M.S.C.S. Throughout his career, Mr. Harden has established himself as an expert in investment technology and quantitative research. Over the past 21 years in the investment management field, Mr. Harden has proven his ability as a portfolio manager and equity strategist. He has worked with Fidelity Investments, Evergreen Investments and Ensign Peak Advisors, where he was responsible for developing and implementing numerous portfolio strategies. For the past eight years, Mr. Harden has focused on managing institutional assets in low volatility, and he continues to do so at SGI. Mr. Harden is one of only a handful of active portfolio managers in the world that has researched, constructed, implemented and actively managed significant assets in the low-volatility equity space. Mr. Harden and his family spend their free time mountain biking and enjoying the outdoors. Profile
TWST: Can you tell us about your role in the firm and also the funds that you wanted to talk about today?

Mr. Harden: I am the President and CIO of Summit Global

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)
Interview with the CEO: Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)
Interview with the CEO: Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taking Advantage of Mispriced Growth to Buy High-Quality MLPs
Generating Long-Term Returns Through a Managed-Risk Approach
Providing Low-Cost Exposure to German Stocks in the U.S.
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
A Bullish View on Apartments Subsector as Supply Diminishes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This