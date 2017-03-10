The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 10, 2017

Generating Good After-Tax Returns with High-Conviction Ideas

Wallace, Scott
Scott Wallace, CFA, is Founder and Chief Investment Officer of Shorepath Capital Management LLC. Mr. Wallace joined AllianceBernstein as a U.S. Large Cap Growth Portfolio Manager in 2001 and became U.S. Large Cap Growth Team Leader on March 31, 2010. Mr. Wallace also was a partner and member of the senior leadership team at AllianceBernstein charged with managing and setting strategy for the firm. Prior to joining AllianceBernstein, he was with JPMorgan for 15 years, where he was a managing director and held a variety of roles in the U.S. and abroad, most recently as head of equities in Japan. Mr. Wallace has a B.A., magna cum laude, from Princeton University. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
TWST: Please begin with an overview of Shorepath and tell us about your role at the firm.

Mr. Wallace: I'm the founding member of the firm. As such, I direct the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This