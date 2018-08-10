Generating Attractive Returns Through Stock Selection in a Long/Short Fund

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 10, 2018
Connor Browne, CFA, is Portfolio Manager and Managing Director of Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. Mr. Browne joined the firm in 2001 as an Associate Portfolio Manager and was promoted to Portfolio Manager in 2006. Mr. Browne graduated cum laude from Princeton University with a B.A. in economics and a certificate in finance. He is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Bimal Shah is an Associate Portfolio Manager for Thornburg Investment Management, Inc. He joined the firm in 2014 as an Equity Research Analyst and was promoted to Associate Portfolio Manager in 2016. Prior to his joining Thornburg, Mr. Shah was a senior investment analyst at Waterstone Capital Management and a research analyst at Macquarie Securities Group. He also held various management positions at Citigroup in New York. Mr. Shah began his career as an associate at Standard & Poor’s. He holds an MBA from the University of Maryland. Profile
Word count: 3,450
TWST: Please introduce Thornburg with a view to your goals and differentiated strategy.
Mr. Browne: Thornburg Investment Management is based