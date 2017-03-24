Generating Alpha with a Relative Value Discipline

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 24, 2017
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Gregory M. Melvin, CFA, is Chief Investment Officer of C.S. McKee, L.P. Prior to joining C.S. McKee in 2000, Mr. Melvin was President and Chief Investment Officer of Dartmouth Capital Advisors, an institutional investment management firm he founded in 1995. Earlier, he was Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager and member of the investment policy committee for asset allocation funds at Federated Investors. Mr. Melvin has an MBA from Harvard Business School and a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College. Profile
Robert A. McGee, CFA, is Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Equities at C.S. McKee, L.P. Mr. McGee is responsible for the management of core and value equity portfolios. Earlier, he was Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of the First Commonwealth Trust Company. He received an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University's Graduate School of Industrial Administration and a bachelor's degree in finance from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Also, he is a board member of the Pittsburgh Society of Financial Analysts. Profile
Michael J. Donnelly, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager, Equities at C.S. McKee, L.P. Mr. Donnelly also handles research and investment decisions in particular market sectors. Earlier, he was President of Blue Devil Capital, an investment adviser specializing in long/short emerging-market equity investments. Prior to that, Mr. Donnelly worked at American Century, where he was Vice President and Senior Equity Portfolio Manager. He also worked as an analyst and Portfolio Manager at Federated Investors. He received an MBA at Northwestern University, with a dual major of international business and international finance, and a bachelor’s degree in history from Yale University. Profile
Shawna Aufman, CFA, is Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Investment Analyst, Equities at C.S. McKee, L.P. She works on research and analysis for equity portfolios. She received both an MBA in finance and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Duquesne University. She is also a member of the Pittsburgh Society of Financial Analysts. Profile
Mr. Melvin: The firm is an institutional investment management firm, runs mostly pension plans for