Gene Editing Companies Enjoy Momentum While Gene Therapies Lag

Geulah Livshits, Ph.D., is a Senior Research Analyst at Chardan covering biotech companies with a focus on gene editing and oncology. Dr. Livshits joined Chardan in the spring of 2018, after a career as an academic scientist. Prior to joining Chardan, Dr. Livshits was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the laboratory of Dr. Scott Lowe at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where she developed CRISPR and RNAi approaches to study pancreatic cancer in vivo and in organoid models. Dr. Livshits conducted her thesis research in the laboratory of Dr. Elaine Fuchs at The Rockefeller University, where she studied mechanisms of skin development and regeneration. Her doctoral and postdoctoral work has been published in peer-reviewed academic journals including Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Biotechnology, eLife, PNAS, and Human Gene Therapy. Dr. Livshits received her B.S. from Brandeis University, her Ph.D. from The Rockefeller University, and was a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Profile

Word count: 2,929

TWST: Please introduce yourself and your role at Chardan?

Dr. Livshits: I’ve been at Chardan for about four years. And my background is in