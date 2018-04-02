Gap Between Restaurant Winners and Losers is Widening in Current Cycle

Nicole Miller Regan is a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Piper Jaffray & Co., where she covers the restaurants and branded hospitality universe. Prior to joining Piper Jaffray in 2006, Ms. Miller Regan worked in equity research at ThinkEquity Partners in Minneapolis and at Sterne, Agee & Leach in New Orleans. Ms. Miller Regan was the winner of ICR’s 2012 best restaurant stock pick, and in 2006, she was ranked number-one stock picker by StarMine, related to 2005 coverage of her universe. She also serves on the NOCCA Institute board. Ms. Miller Regan holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the College of Saint Benedict. Profile

Ms. Miller Regan: We cover restaurants and branded hospitality.

TWST: What is your outlook for the next 12