General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 24, 2020

Gaining Exposure to the Cannabis Space with a Broad-Based Global Approach

Wilson, Jason
Jason Wilson is ETF Managers Group, LLC’s Cannabis Banking and Research Expert and Partner of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ). Jason Wilson has held leadership and senior positions at several leading financial institutions. Most recently, Mr. Wilson was Senior Vice President at INFOR Financial Inc. INFOR is a leading boutique investment bank based in Toronto, Canada, that has worked in connection with a number of companies in the legal cannabis industry, including acting as adviser to Canopy Growth Corporation in connection with entering into its strategic relationship with Constellation Brands. Mr. Wilson has also worked at the investment banking divisions of Societe Generale, France’s third-largest bank, and at CIBC, one of the five-largest banks in Canada. While at Societe Generale and CIBC, Mr. Wilson provided asset managers and financial institutions with various capital raising, financing and risk mitigation solutions and strategies. Mr. Wilson has an LLB from the University of Western Ontario. Prior to completing his university studies, Mr. Wilson was a member of the Canadian Forces and is a recipient of the Gulf of Kuwait Medal, awarded for his engagement in direct combat during the Gulf War in 1991. Profile
Word count: 3,736

TWST: Can you give us a brief description of the fund that you wanted to speak about today?

Mr. Wilson: Yes, the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF

