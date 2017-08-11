Fundamentals Have Never Been Stronger in Multifamily and Industrial REITs

John R. Benda is a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering REITs for National Securities Corporation, with a focus on the multifamily rental REIT sector. Previously, Mr. Benda was at Susquehanna International Group where he covered homebuilders, mortgage insurers and single-family rental REITs. Mr. Benda also worked in corporate finance at K. Hovnanian Enterprises, a national homebuilder, and began his career in middle-market commercial lending at TD Bank. He earned his BBA in finance from The George Washington University and is a 2014 CFA Level III candidate. Profile

Mr. Benda: I'm still covering multifamily and industrial, and in