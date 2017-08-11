The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> August 11, 2017

Fundamentals Have Never Been Stronger in Multifamily and Industrial REITs

Benda, John R.
John R. Benda is a Senior Equity Research Analyst covering REITs for National Securities Corporation, with a focus on the multifamily rental REIT sector. Previously, Mr. Benda was at Susquehanna International Group where he covered homebuilders, mortgage insurers and single-family rental REITs. Mr. Benda also worked in corporate finance at K. Hovnanian Enterprises, a national homebuilder, and began his career in middle-market commercial lending at TD Bank. He earned his BBA in finance from The George Washington University and is a 2014 CFA Level III candidate. Profile
TWST: In the past, you've focused on multifamily and industrial REITs. Is that still the case?

Mr. Benda: I'm still covering multifamily and industrial, and in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS)
Interview with the Corporate VP of Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building Diversified Portfolios with Quality Global Equities
Building Accountability and Avoiding Mistakes Through the Decision Process
Finding Optimal Balance Sheets by Utilizing High Yield Market Expertise
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
A Favorable View on Retail REITs Despite Sector Volatility
Fundamentals Have Never Been Stronger in Multifamily and Industrial REITs
Analyzing the Secular Drivers Within Communications Infrastructure and Telecom
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This