Full-Price Retail Environment Offsets Supply Chain, Labor Challenges

Dana Telsey is the CEO and Chief Research Officer of Telsey Advisory Group (TAG). Telsey Advisory Group was founded in 2006 and Telsey Consumer Fund Management LP, an asset management firm, was founded in 2016. Ms. Telsey has followed over 100 companies during her 30-plus year career. From 1994 to 2006, she worked for Bear, Stearns & Co., covering the retail sector as a Senior Managing Director. Earlier, Ms. Telsey was the Retail Analyst at C.J. Lawrence and Vice President of the Baron Asset Fund at Baron Capital. Ms. Telsey was recognized for her leadership in finance by Barron’s, on their list of the 100 Most Influential Women in U.S. Finance on their inaugural list in 2020 and again in 2021. Ms. Telsey graduated from Hobart-William Smith Colleges with a B.A. degree in history and Spanish, and she received an MBA from Fordham University. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Telsey: Sure. Telsey Advisory Group is an equity research, institutional equity sales and trading,