Fragrance and Flavor Businesses Remain Strong in Inflationary Times

Raymond Saleeby is President of Saleeby & Associates, Inc. He has over 38 years of investment experience. He formed Saleeby & Associates in April 2001. He is an independent broker and investment adviser representative with Cutter & Company, 15415 Clayton Rd., Ballwin, MO 63011, a registered broker/dealer, member of FINRA, SIPC, and a SEC-registered investment adviser. Saleeby & Associates is an investment firm specializing in personal client investments. Profile

Word count: 3,228

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Saleeby: It’s a firm that utilizes a brokerage license through Cutter & Company that’s