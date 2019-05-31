The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
May 31, 2019

Focusing on Undiscovered and Underfollowed Companies

Mehta, Sandy
Sandy Mehta is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer of Evaluate Research Ltd. He has over 30 years of investment experience and has previously founded investment adviser Value Investment Principals — HK/India — and hedge fund Acumen Capital Management in Boston. Mr. Mehta has previously been a portfolio manager for two 5 Star funds, a $15 billion flagship Global Equity Fund and $2 billion small-cap fund, at Putnam Investments and Wellington Management Co., both in Boston. He also has been the head of a global research team and incubated a $300 million small-cap fund at Putnam. He was the first analyst ever hired by legendary value manager John Rogers at Ariel Capital in Chicago, and also worked with Arnie Schneider and John Neff at Wellington. A Wharton MBA and a CFA, Mr. Mehta has been quoted extensively in the financial press globally. Profile
Word count: 2,115

TWST: Let’s start, if you would, by introducing our readers to your current company with a snapshot of its history and its current business.

Mr.

