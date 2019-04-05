The Wall Street Transcript
Focusing on the Company-Specific Microeconomics

Goetz, John P.
John P. Goetz is Managing Principal, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Portfolio Manager and member of the executive committee at Pzena Investment Management. Mr. Goetz is a co-portfolio manager for the Global, International, European, Emerging Markets and Japan Focused Value strategies. He also previously served as the Director of Research and was responsible for building and training the research team. Mr. Goetz became a member of the firm in 1996. Prior to joining Pzena Investment Management, Mr. Goetz held a range of key positions at Amoco Corporation, his last as the Global Business Manager for Amoco’s $1 billion polypropylene business where he had bottom-line responsibility for operations and development worldwide. Prior positions included strategic planning, joint venture investments and project financing in various oil and chemical businesses. Before joining Amoco, Mr. Goetz had been employed by The Northern Trust Company and Bank of America. He received a B.A. summa cum laude in mathematics and economics from Wheaton College and an MBA from the Kellogg School at Northwestern University. Profile
Word count: 4,457

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Goetz: Yes. Pzena Investment Management is a classic value investment firm. We manage

