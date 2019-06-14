Focusing on Midcaps with Secular Growth Tailwinds

Josh West, CFA, is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Buffalo Mid Cap Fund at Buffalo Funds. Mr. West joined Buffalo Funds in 2008 and has 14 years of professional investment experience. Previously, he worked at UMB Bank as an equity analyst. Mr. West received a B.S. and an MBA degree from the University of Missouri – Columbia. Profile Chris Carter, CFA, is Co-Portfolio Manager of the Buffalo Mid Cap Fund at Buffalo Funds. Mr. Carter joined the Buffalo Funds in 2011 and has 10 years of professional investment experience. Previously, he worked at Nakoma Capital Management and Victory Capital Management. Mr. Carter received a B.S. degree in finance from Santa Clara University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin – Madison. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. West: Sure. So Buffalo Funds are managed by Kornitzer Capital Management. It's a