The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 8, 2019

Focusing on Company Management and Business Models in the Microcap Space

Ewing, Tim
Tim Ewing is a Managing Director in Mesirow Financial’s Wealth Advisors group. He is the Portfolio Manager for the U.S. Micro Cap Equity portfolio. Mr. Ewing has more than 23 years of investment management experience. Prior to joining Mesirow Financial in 2003, he was a portfolio manager for the large, balanced and small-cap portfolios of Lunn Partners Asset Management, where his responsibilities focused on quantitative and capital market research as well as specific industry coverage. Before that, he worked at Morgan Stanley Asset Management as a research analyst for the large-cap and balanced funds and a member of the investment team. Mr. Ewing earned a B.S. from the Illinois Institute of Technology and an M.A. from DePaul University, where he specialized in financial markets and applied econometrics. Profile
Word count: 1,995

TWST: Let's start, if you would, by giving our readers a bit of an overview of Mesirow Financial and, in particular, its asset management business.

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO)
Interview with the CFO and Director: Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG)
Interview with the Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Behavioral Analysis and Fundamental Research
Identifying the Best Small-Cap Growth Companies
Focusing on Company Management and Business Models in the Microcap Space
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Litigation Causing Volatility for Opioid-Exposed Therapeutics Companies
M&A Starting to Pick Up as Valuations Come Down
Demand Deceleration and Tariffs Impacting the Industrial Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 