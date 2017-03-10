Focusing on Blue Chips with Double-Digit Earnings Growth

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 10, 2017
TWST: Please begin with an overview of the fund, its structure and your related investment philosophy.
Sonu Kalra is a Portfolio Manager at Fidelity Management & Research Company — FMRCo — the investment adviser for Fidelity’s family of mutual funds. Fidelity Investments is a leading provider of investment management, retirement planning, portfolio guidance, brokerage, benefits outsourcing, and other financial products and services to more than 20 million individuals, institutions and financial intermediaries. In this role, Mr. Kalra is responsible for managing the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund since 2009 and the Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund since 2013. Prior to assuming his current responsibilities, Mr. Kalra managed the Fidelity OTC Portfolio from 2005 to 2009. From 2002 to 2005, he also managed the Select Computers Portfolio, Select Technology Portfolio, Fidelity Advisor Technology Fund and VIP Technology Portfolio. During this time, Mr. Kalra also was the sector leader of the technology team from 2002 to 2005 and managed the Select Networking & Infrastructure Portfolio in 2002. Mr. Kalra joined Fidelity in 1998 as an analyst covering the radio, television and entertainment industries, and subsequently followed various areas within the technology sector, including hardware, software, networking and Internet stocks. Before joining Fidelity, Mr. Kalra completed the Financial Management Program at GE Capital in Stamford, Connecticut. He has been in the investments industry since 1998. Mr. Kalra earned his Bachelor of Science degree in finance from Pennsylvania State University and his Master of Business Administration degree from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Profile
Mr. Kalra: I manage the Blue Chip Growth Fund. It's a