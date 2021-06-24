Fixed-Income Fund Ups Exposure to Convertibles, Mortgage REITs, and BDCs

Jordan Kahn, CFA, is President and CIO of ACM Funds. Mr. Kahn has 25 years of experience in the investment industry serving as a senior portfolio manager, equity research analyst, and investment consultant. Before forming ACM, Mr. Kahn founded his own RIA called KAM Advisors. Prior, Mr. Kahn was a Managing Partner with Beverly Investment Advisors, and before that a senior portfolio manager for Summit Wealth Management (formerly Berger & Associates). Prior to that, Mr. Kahn ran a technology-focused fund at Kahn Asset Management. He has also worked as the Assistant Director of Equity Research at Feldman Securities Group in Chicago. Prior to Feldman Securities Group, Mr. Kahn was an investment analyst at The Chicago Trust Company. He is a frequent market commentator for numerous investment publications, and has appeared on CNBC, TD Ameritrade Network and KNBC-Los Angeles. He has been a columnist for Wall Street All-Stars and RealMoney.com. Mr. Kahn has also been featured in MarketWatch, TheStreet.com, Seeking Alpha, Technology Investor magazine, and Barron’s. Mr. Kahn wrote a daily blog called In The Money for 10 years. Mr. Kahn received his Master’s of Science in Financial Markets and Trading from the Stuart School of Business at the Illinois Institute of Technology. His studies included derivative strategies in corporate finance, trading strategies involving options and futures, and Value-at-Risk (VAR) management. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst. Mr. Kahn graduated cum laude in Economics with a concentration in Finance from the University of Colorado. Profile

Word count: 3,313

TWST: What fund would you like to discuss today and can you describe it briefly?

Mr. Kahn: Today, I’m going to talk about the ACM Tactical