The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 24, 2021

Finding Ways to Add Incremental Yield in Low Interest Rate Environment

Rilling, Janet
Janet Rilling, CFA, is a senior portfolio manager and head of the Multi-Sector Fixed Income - Plus and High Yield team at Wells Fargo Asset Management. Previously, she was with Strong Capital Management, where she began her investment career as a research analyst. Prior to Strong, she was an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand, specializing in the manufacturing and financial services industries. She earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and a master’s degree in finance from the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Ms. Rilling is a certified public accountant. Profile
Word count: 2,772

TWST: Could you tell me about Wells Fargo Asset Management?

Ms. Rilling: Wells Fargo Asset Management is a leading asset management firm with

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ)
Interview with the CEO and Managing Director: Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)
Interview with the President and CEO: Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Ways to Add Incremental Yield in Low Interest Rate Environment
Building a Barbell Portfolio: Mega Caps Offset Smaller Growth Names
Small-Cap Innovators Include Maker of a Better Breast Implant
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)
Gene Editing Companies Enjoy Momentum While Gene Therapies Lag
Consumers Splurge on Aesthetic Procedures Post Pandemic
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 