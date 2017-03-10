The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 10, 2017

Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles

Stonehouse, David
David Stonehouse, MBA, CFA, is Vice President and Portfolio Manager of AGF Investments Inc. Mr. Stonehouse has 20 years of experience managing both fixed income and balanced portfolios. His rigorous and disciplined investment process is a combination of a top-down approach to duration and asset allocation with a bottom-up approach to security selection. Mr. Stonehouse is a member of the AGF Fixed Income Team, which has expertise in all the major fixed income categories, including high yield, investment-grade, sovereign bonds and global convertibles, in both emerging and developed markets, as well as global currencies. Mr. Stonehouse was previously Director, Fixed Income and Portfolio Manager with Acuity Investment Management Inc. AGF Management Ltd. acquired Acuity Funds Ltd. and Acuity Investment Management Inc. in February 2011. Prior to joining Acuity, Mr. Stonehouse was a senior analyst specializing in Canadian equities at a major Canadian pension plan and worked in the telecommunications industry specializing in financial analysis. He received a B.S. in applied science from Queen’s University, an MBA in finance and accounting from McMaster University, and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
TWST: Please begin with an overview of AGF Global Convertible Bond Fund, and tell us about its objectives.

Mr. Stonehouse: Sure. As the name suggests, it's a

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
AT&amp;T Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: RepliCel Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPCF)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Combining Price and Earnings Momentum for Greater Performance
Finding Upside Potential and Downside Protection in Convertibles
Investing Based on Exposure to Long-Term Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Drug Pricing Power Moves from Pharmaceutical Companies to Pharmacy Benefit Managers
A Cautious Perspective on the Biotechnology Sector
Strong Incentives for M&A Activity in the Biotechnology Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This