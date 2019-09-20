Finding Unique Names That Are Overlooked by the Market

Frances E. Tuite, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Fairpointe Capital, LLC. Ms. Tuite is part of the investment team, serving as co-portfolio manager for the Mid-Cap and ESG Equity Strategies and is responsible for investment research for both strategies. In addition, she manages the 1837 Partners LP long/short equity fund, which she founded in 2000. Earlier, Ms. Tuite managed the 1837 Fund at RMB Capital and at Talon Asset Management — under the name Talon Opportunity Partners. Previously, she worked at Sirius Partners and Harris Associates as an analyst and portfolio manager, as a sellside research analyst at William Blair & Company, and as analyst and Director of Research at Johnson Investment Counsel. Before, she was employed at Procter & Gamble in their financial management training program. Ms. Tuite received a BBA from the University of Cincinnati in finance and accounting and an MBA in finance and accountancy from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. She is a member of the Chicago Finance Exchange, an invitation-only organization for senior women leaders in finance, and a member of International Women Associates, which pursues global understanding and universal human rights. She is Chairman of the Steppenwolf’s Directors Circle and Board Chair for Recovery on Water, a nonprofit focused on breast cancer survivors. Profile

Word count: 2,934

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Ms. Tuite: Sure. The firm has been around since 2011. I joined in 2017. But the strategy that's