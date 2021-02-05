The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> February 5, 2021

Finding Reasons for Optimism in Equities While Defending Against Downside Risks

Richey, Jason
Jason Richey is a Portfolio Manager on the investment team at Cougar Global Investments. He analyzes the firm’s independent research, assists with maintaining the firm’s proprietary financial models, and monitors the ETF landscape for new ideas. He also contributes to formulating Cougar’s macroeconomic outlook and key fundamental asset class views. Mr. Richey has spent the past 14 years researching various asset classes, with a recent focus on exchange-traded products. Prior to joining Cougar Global in 2015, he was a Senior Analyst on Raymond James’ Manager Research Team, and has been a featured speaker at ETF industry events. Prior to Raymond James, Mr. Richey spent nearly a decade analyzing actuarial data for non-qualified benefit plans. Mr. Richey earned his B.A. with a double major in math and economics, and his MBA in finance from the University of South Florida. Jason is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Toronto. He is a registered Portfolio Manager – Advising Representative with the Ontario Securities Commission. Profile
Word count: 2,323

TWST: Tell us about your firm, your role there, and the focus of the portfolio you manage.

Mr. Richey: Cougar Global Investments is a boutique

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)
Interview with the President and CEO and the CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)
Interview with the Interim President and CEO: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Reasons for Optimism in Equities While Defending Against Downside Risks
Investing in Semiconductors to Participate in the Rise of Electric Vehicles
Shunning High Fliers in Favor of Insurance, Payments and Security Software
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Headwinds Turn Into Tailwinds as Oil and Gas Demand Recovers
New U.S. Climate Policy Likely to Stress Less-Efficient Oil and Gas Operators
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 