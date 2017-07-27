Finding Optimal Balance Sheets by Utilizing High Yield Market Expertise

Zach Miller, CFA, is the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund and Director of Research at Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Miller was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Opportunity Growth Fund as of October 2013. Since January 2012, Mr. Miller has been Director of Research for the subadviser. Mr. Miller joined the subadviser in 2008 as a research analyst. Mr. Miller received his CFA designation in June 2012 and is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, holding a degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and a minor in economics. Profile

Mr. Miller: Three Peaks Capital Management was founded in 2003 by