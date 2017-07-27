The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> July 27, 2017

Finding Optimal Balance Sheets by Utilizing High Yield Market Expertise

Miller, Zach
Zach Miller, CFA, is the Co-Portfolio Manager of the Aquila Three Peaks Opportunity Growth Fund and Director of Research at Three Peaks Capital Management, LLC. Mr. Miller was named Co-Portfolio Manager of the Opportunity Growth Fund as of October 2013. Since January 2012, Mr. Miller has been Director of Research for the subadviser. Mr. Miller joined the subadviser in 2008 as a research analyst. Mr. Miller received his CFA designation in June 2012 and is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado, holding a degree in business administration with an emphasis in finance and a minor in economics. Profile
TWST: Could you explain briefly a little bit about the fund that you are representing today?

Mr. Miller: Three Peaks Capital Management was founded in 2003 by

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Lumos Networks Corp. (NASDAQ:LMOS)
Interview with the Corporate VP of Business Development, Strategy and Investor Relations: DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)
Interview with the CEO and Director: Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Building Diversified Portfolios with Quality Global Equities
Building Accountability and Avoiding Mistakes Through the Decision Process
Finding Optimal Balance Sheets by Utilizing High Yield Market Expertise
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Analyzing the Secular Drivers Within Communications Infrastructure and Telecom
Satellite Companies Benefiting from Growth in Data Traffic
Increased Focus on Content as Consumers Shift to Digital Consumption
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This