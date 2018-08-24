Finding Opportunities in the Growth Areas of the Market Within a Value Portfolio

Michelle Stevens, CFA, is Senior Portfolio Manager and Managing Director at Baird Equity Asset Management. Ms. Stevens has 22 years of investment industry experience, having managed mutual funds, subadvised funds and institutional separate accounts in the small, small/mid — smid — and all-cap value equity disciplines. She holds an MBA from the University of Cincinnati and received her bachelor's degree in economics from Wittenberg University. Profile

Word count: 3,358

TWST: Could you please introduce yourself?

Ms. Stevens: Hi, this is Michelle Stevens, and I'm the Portfolio Manager for the