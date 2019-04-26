Finding Opportunities in Small-Cap Growth as Experts in Change

Robert Marren is a Portfolio Manager and a Managing Director with Allianz Global Investors, which he joined in 2007. He has portfolio management and research responsibilities for the U.S. Small Cap Growth team. He was previously the Director of Research and a portfolio manager of microcap growth equities for Duncan-Hurst Capital Management. Before that, Mr. Marren was an assistant manager of corporate finance for Hughes Aircraft Company, focusing on debt financing and mergers and acquisitions. He has a B.A. from the University of California, San Diego, and an MBA from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business. Profile

Word count: 3,591

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Marren: We are an active asset management firm with no formal headquarters but a