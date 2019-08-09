Finding Opportunities in Companies That Are Changing Our Lives

Thomas Plumb, CFA, is President/CEO/Chairman of Plumb Funds, a proprietary mutual fund company where he is also the Lead Portfolio Manager for the Plumb Equity Fund and Plumb Balanced Fund, a role he’s had since the funds’ inception in May 2007. He is also the founding Principal of Wisconsin Capital Management, LLC since January 2004, a firm that traces its origins back to 1984 — formerly Thompson Plumb & Associates. With more than three decades of experience as an investment professional, his career includes 30 years as the lead manager of two balanced mutual funds, the Thompson Plumb Balanced Fund and the Dreyfus Premier Balanced Opportunity Fund. He received a business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Profile

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?

Mr. Plumb: Plumb Funds was started in 2007 after I finished my term with what originally