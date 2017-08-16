Finding Innovation and Value Opportunities in Health Care Small Caps

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> August 16, 2017
TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm?
Matt Arens is CEO, Senior Portfolio Manager and Founder of First Light Asset Management, LLC. Mr. Arens has followed small-cap stocks since 1997, with a particular focus on identifying companies with high growth potential in the health care sector. Prior to founding First Light, Mr. Arens was President and Senior Portfolio Manager at Kopp Investment Advisors. While at Kopp, he was the sole portfolio manager for the firm’s health-care-focused investment strategy. Mr. Arens graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science degree in financial planning. Profile
Mr. Arens: Yes. First Light is a Minneapolis-area firm. We specialize in investing in the health care sector,