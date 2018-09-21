Finding Good Ideas in All Market Conditions

Randy Baron joined Pinnacle Associates Ltd. in 2012 and serves as Lead Portfolio Manager of the firm’s various international products. Previously, Mr. Baron was Senior Securities Analyst at SM Investors, an investment partnership in New York, where his responsibilities included security analysis in various industries encompassing wireless telephony, cable television, food and publishing. Mr. Baron received a B.A. in international studies with a concentration in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He earned his M.A., with highest honors, from Hopkins’ Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, where his course of study focused dually on international economics and Latin American studies. Profile

Word count: 4,324

TWST: Could you tell me a little bit about the firm and your title?

Mr. Baron: Absolutely. Pinnacle Associates was founded in 1984. We are a