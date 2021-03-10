Finding Appealing Valuations in Lagging Banking and Insurance Sectors

John A. Heffern is Principal and Founder of KCA/Princeton Advisors, LLC. His career includes nearly 30 years of senior level portfolio management and equity research mandates. He leverages a deep background in financial services for investment selection across a wide expanse of companies, themes, and factors. The fund follows a qualitatively oriented process in portfolio construction that is unique in the industry. Profile

Word count: 4,239

TWST: Could you tell me about the firm?

Mr. Heffern: We were founded in late 2016. We’re coming up on our fifth year of operation. We manage