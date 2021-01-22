The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 22, 2021

Factoring Relative Yield Into Buy/Sell Discipline

Justman, Drew
Drew Justman, CFA, serves as a Portfolio Manager on Madison Investments’ covered call, dividend income and value strategies. He has been working in the financial services industry since 2001 and joined Madison in 2005. He earned his BBA in finance and economics and M.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, specializing in the Applied Security Analysis Program. Prior to joining Madison, Mr. Justman worked at Merrill Lynch. Profile
Word count: 3,478

TWST: If you wouldn’t mind, introduce us to Madison Investments with a snapshot of the firm’s history and its business today.

Mr. Justman:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)
Interview with the President and CEO: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN)
Interview with the CFO: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Looking Beneath the Surface to Find Unique ESG Prospects
Investing in the Lesser Known Leads to Advantages in High Yield
Factoring Relative Yield Into Buy/Sell Discipline
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Solid Waste Industry Is Right-Sized and Generating Quality Returns
Capacity Growth in Renewables Expected to Resume After COVID Slowdown
Get in on the Renewables Rally with Regulated Electric Utilities
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 