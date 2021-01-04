The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> January 4, 2021

Factoring ESG Data Into Analysis of Intangible Assets

Dhingra, Gautam
Gautam Dhingra is the Founder and CEO of High Pointe Capital Management, LLC. He developed the firm’s pioneering investment approach based on the concept of Franchise Quality, which holistically integrates ESG factors. Dr. Dhingra’s research interests include ESG investing and valuation of intangible assets. He holds a Ph.D. in finance from the University of Florida. He was a faculty member at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management for two years, and he has also taught courses in Securities Analysis and Derivatives at University of Florida. Dr. Dhingra started his career as director of investment research at Hewitt, a consulting firm specializing in working with Fortune 500 clients; he rose to be the partner in charge of Hewitt’s consulting for the Midwest, Southwest and Western United States, and his clients included numerous Fortune 100 companies. Over the years, Dr. Dhingra was a member of the Board of Regents for CFA Institute’s Financial Analysts Seminar; a Judge for the CFA Global Research Challenge; and the Chairman of CFA Chicago and a member of the board for six years. He has written and published articles on various investment topics in publications such as Pension Investment Handbook, and has been quoted by various media outlets including Reuters, CNN, Fox Business, BBC, National Public Radio, and Chicago Tribune. Profile
Word count: 2,701

TWST: Start, if you would, by describing the investment philosophy and process that High Pointe uses managing portfolios for your clients.

Dr. Dhingra:

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and Chief Owner: McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE:MUX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Largo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LGORF)
Interview with the President, CEO and Director: Golden Minerals Company (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Linking Diversification to Best Long-Term Outcomes
Taking Advantage of Inefficiencies in the Bond Market
Respecting the Disrespected: Embracing Out-of-Favor Stocks
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Metals See Long-Term Gains Tempered by Near-Term Volatility
Increased Demand Creates Possible Entry Points in Mining Sector
Manufacturers Benefit from Waves of Innovation
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 