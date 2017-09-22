The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> September 22, 2017

Eyeing Value-Oriented Diversified Industrials Heading into 2018

Heymann, Nick
Nick Heymann, Co-Group Head, global industrial infrastructure, joined William Blair & Company, L.L.C., in 2011. Mr. Heymann was Managing Director of global industrial infrastructure equity research at Sterne Agee & Leach, Inc., for the previous four years, leading an eight-person team covering 79 stocks in North America, South America and Europe. Previously, he was Senior Vice President of equity research at Prudential Equity Group from 1997 to 2007, Senior Vice President of equity research at NatWest Securities from 1990 to 1997 and Managing Director of equity research at Drexel Burnham Lambert from 1983 to 1990. He has been named an Institutional Investor All-America Analyst nine times and was ranked the number-two stock-picker in electrical equipment by Financial Times/StarMine in August 2013. Mr. Heymann has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Maine at Orono and an MBA from the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth. Profile
TWST: Let's start by talking about the multi-industry companies. These were pretty soft markets for a few years, but I believe they've recovered recently. How would you characterize current
Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
International Business Machines Corporation
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
Citigroup Inc.
Dell Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Interview with the CEO and Founder: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN)
Interview with the President and CEO: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Benefiting from Growth Trends in the Small-Cap Space
Incorporating ESG Factors in a Fixed Income Fund
Taking Advantage of Mispriced Growth to Buy High-Quality MLPs
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Eyeing Value-Oriented Diversified Industrials Heading into 2018
Single-Family Rentals and Apartments Performing at the Right Time
REIT Sector Performance Being Weighed Down by Retail
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This