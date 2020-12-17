Eyeing Underperforming Value Stocks for Post-Pandemic Recovery

Michael Roomberg, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager at Miller/Howard Investments Inc. Mr. Roomberg began his career as a research analyst at Boenning & Scattergood, and then worked at Jefferies’ Industrials equity research team and as head of water/infrastructure equity research at Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. He received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin and an MBA from Georgetown University. Profile

TWST: What do you work on at Miller/Howard?

Mr. Roomberg: I focus on broader, diversified dividend stocks, as well as energy equities,