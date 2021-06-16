The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> June 16, 2021

ETF Gives Access to Global Travel Technology Stocks Amid Reopening

Masucci, Samuel
Sam Masucci is Chief Executive Office and Founder of ETF Managers Group, LLC. Mr. Masucci has more than 25 years’ experience in investment banking, structured product development, sales and trading. In 2014, he founded ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) to revolutionize the exchange traded fund marketplace. His leadership has already led to the successful launch of 14 funds and $7.5B+ in assets. Prior to ETFMG, he has held senior positions at Bear Stearns, UBS, SBC Warburg, and Merrill Lynch and has a proven track record of creating, building and managing businesses for the issuance, sales and trading of ETFs, index products, commodity products, hedge funds, ABS, and OTC structured products in the U.S. and Europe. Mr. Masucci has significant experience in asset management product sales to institutional investors including pension funds, consultants, insurance companies and hedge funds as well as to broker/dealer networks and RIAs. Profile
 Word count: 2,966

TWST: Can you provide a brief overview of ETF Managers Group?

Mr. Masucci: ETF Managers Group (ETFMG) is a U.S. issuer and

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Sensus Health Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Interview with the CEO: ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)
Interview with the CEO: Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Opportunity Zone Fund Focuses on Aviation and Regulatory Software
ETF Gives Access to Global Travel Technology Stocks Amid Reopening
Impact Investing Fund Supports Homeownership in Underserved Areas
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Pandemic Accelerates Adoption of Digital and At-Home Medical Devices
Medical Devices Space Sees Advances in Smart Implants, Diabetes Monitoring
Medical Devices Sector Plays Catch Up as Demand for Procedures Normalizes
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 