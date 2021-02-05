The Wall Street Transcript
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> February 5, 2021

E&Ps Transitioning to More Mature, Returns-Focused Companies

West, James
James West is a Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI responsible for the research coverage of the Oil Services, Equipment and Drilling industry. It consists of detailed fundamental research on over 60 companies. Since assuming lead coverage in 2011, Mr. West has been top ranked in Institutional Investor. Prior to joining Evercore, Mr. West was a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst at Barclays and Lehman Brothers for a combined 15 years. Earlier, Mr. West worked at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. Mr. West received a B.A. degree in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Profile
Word count: 3,169

TWST: Could you tell me about what you cover?

Mr. West: Absolutely. I cover the oil services, equipment and contract drilling

