The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> February 5, 2021

E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues

Dingmann, Neal
Neal Dingmann is a Managing Director at Truist Securities covering companies in the E&P and oilfield services sectors. He has over a dozen years of equity research experience. Prior, he held similar positions at Wunderlich Securities, Dahlman Rose, RBC Capital and Bank of America Securities. Dingmann was recognized by The Wall Street Journal as “Best on the Street” and has been recognized as a “Home Run Hitter” by Institutional Investor magazine. He received an MBA from the University of Minnesota and a B.A. degree in business from the University of Arkansas. Profile
Word count: 3,358

TWST: Can you tell us about what you cover?

Mr. Dingmann: Sure. I cover the U.S. upstream energy space including the majors and numerous

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)
Interview with the President and CEO and the CFO: W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)
Interview with the Interim President and CEO: Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBELF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Reasons for Optimism in Equities While Defending Against Downside Risks
Investing in Semiconductors to Participate in the Rise of Electric Vehicles
Shunning High Fliers in Favor of Insurance, Payments and Security Software
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
E&P Picks for 2021: Good Free Cash Flow, No Geopolitical Issues
Headwinds Turn Into Tailwinds as Oil and Gas Demand Recovers
New U.S. Climate Policy Likely to Stress Less-Efficient Oil and Gas Operators
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 