February 28, 2020

Entering a Cash-Harvesting Cycle in Oil Services

Meakim, Sean
Sean Meakim, Senior Equity Research Analyst, is Head of J.P. Morgan’s North American Oil Services and Equipment team. He has broad coverage, including diversified oil services, capital equipment, small/midcap services, land drillers, offshore drillers and energy distributors. Mr. Meakim has been ranked by Institutional Investor since 2017, including a number-two ranking in 2019. He has covered the sector since 2011 and joined JPM from Barclays in 2014. Mr. Meakim holds a B.A. in economics from Duke University and an MBA from Cornell University and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 3,076

TWST: Would you start with an overview of your coverage universe and what the sector looks like today?

Mr. Meakim: Oil services and equipment

