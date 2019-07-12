The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> July 12, 2019

Employment and Demographics a Positive for Medical Products Companies

Mishan, Matthew
Matthew Mishan, CFA, is Vice President, Equity Research Analyst at KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. — KBCM. His research coverage is focused on medical products. Prior to his promotion to Senior Analyst, Mr. Mishan worked in equity research product management for KBCM. Before that, he was a research associate on KBCM’s automotive team for several years. Mr. Mishan earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in finance and management from the University of Florida in Gainesville, as well as a Master of Business Administration in finance and capital markets from the Goizueta Business School at Emory University in Atlanta. Profile
Word count: 2,963

TWST: What is your coverage today, and does it span all types of companies in terms of capitalization size?

Mr. Mishan: My coverage in the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Wal-Mart Stores, Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)
Interview with the President and CEO: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)
Interview with the Founder, Chairman, CEO and President: Digipath, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DIGP)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Finding Undervalued, Underappreciated Companies That Will Grow Over Time
Investing in Equities for the Long Term Using a Value Discipline
Actively Managing Funds of Funds with Analytical Software
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Reimbursement May Be a Hurdle to Success for Med-Tech Companies
Med-Tech Investment Opportunities in the Musculoskeletal and Ophthalmic Spaces
Employment and Demographics a Positive for Medical Products Companies
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 1997-2016
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 