Earnings Growth Expected in 2019 for Midwest Banks

Kevin Reevey is a Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst for D.A. Davidson & Co. covering banks headquartered in the Midwest. He joined D.A. Davidson in 2016 with almost 24 years of experience covering banks as an analyst on the buy side and sell side, and in investment banking. Prior to joining D.A. Davidson, he was a Managing Director with FSI Group, LLC, a Cincinnati-based asset management firm, and a First VP with Ryan Beck & Co. Mr. Reevey began his career as an investment banker covering depository institutions working for Merrill Lynch, Advest and Sterling Financial Investment Group. He sits on the alumni board of the Harvard Business School. Previously, he has served on the boards of the Cincinnati Ballet, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College Foundation, ArtsWave and the Clifton Cultural Arts Center. Mr. Reevey holds an MBA from the Harvard Business School and a B.S. degree from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Profile

Word count: 3,247

TWST: What is your coverage, and when you look back over 2018, what stands out to you the most as impacting these banks?

Mr. Reevey: I cover